Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $103.49 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

