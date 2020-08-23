RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.03 and its 200-day moving average is $170.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

