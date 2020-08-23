Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 469,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $928.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPL. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

