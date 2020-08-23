Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

