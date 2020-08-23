Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercury Systems Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.04. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 16,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $1,272,285.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,221 shares of company stock worth $10,437,764 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

