Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

