Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the technology company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.