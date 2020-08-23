RLI Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 241.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 282,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after purchasing an additional 263,858 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

