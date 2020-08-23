Robert T. E. Ware Purchases 47,500 Shares of Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £49,400 ($64,583.61).

CIC opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 million and a P/E ratio of -34.84. Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.35.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

