Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $87,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

ROP traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.99. The stock had a trading volume of 640,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,816. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.