Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $87.22. 4,292,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,822. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 198.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.