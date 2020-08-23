Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 576,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $50.37. 49,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 381,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 44.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

