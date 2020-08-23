SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 467,722 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SAGE. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.26.

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 419,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $173.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.22.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

