Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Short Interest Update

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $136.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $891,595. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

