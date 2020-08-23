salesforce.com (CRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect salesforce.com to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.53 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.94, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.