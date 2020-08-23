ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

