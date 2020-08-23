Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $36.35 on Thursday.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

