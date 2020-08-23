Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Cut by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,344 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV opened at $52.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.