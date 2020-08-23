Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.16% of Scully Royalty worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

