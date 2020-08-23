Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SENEA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 77,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,939. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $408.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SENEA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

