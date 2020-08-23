Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Increases By 29.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

ROBT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.41. 7,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

