Short Interest in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Drops By 27.2%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 23,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $2.61 on Friday. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 4,956,319 shares during the period. Sonic Fund II L.P. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 4,436,968 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 2,900,511 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,685,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,281,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

