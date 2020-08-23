Short Interest in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Declines By 26.9%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Aegis dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.