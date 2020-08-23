Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Drops By 27.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HPS stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 36,020 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

