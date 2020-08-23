Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Rises By 13.8%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after buying an additional 2,773,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.