Short Interest in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Declines By 16.2%

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $7,007,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.47. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

