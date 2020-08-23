Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreases By 19.1%

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 688,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.