Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Decreases By 14.3%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio stock remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 695,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,481. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $45,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.