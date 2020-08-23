Short Interest in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Expands By 15.8%

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SGLB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

