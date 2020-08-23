Short Interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Decreases By 17.0%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $271.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

