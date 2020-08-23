Short Interest in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Declines By 15.3%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 53.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WTRH opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $531.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -4.19. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth $5,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth $4,208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334,271 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

