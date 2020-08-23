Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie downgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBMFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of SBMFF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.