SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Update

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 24,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 35.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Bank of America downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,042,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock remained flat at $$7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.