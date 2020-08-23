Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 189,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,382.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 258,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,835. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

