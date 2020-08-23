Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $210.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 127,183 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 232,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

