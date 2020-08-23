SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Position Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 143.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,019 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SP Plus worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SP. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 6,956.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 302,899 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 436,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SP stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

