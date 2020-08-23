SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $279.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.