SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

