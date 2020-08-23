Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will report $33.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $129.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.50 million to $130.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $162.81 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Sprout Social stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,775,182 shares of company stock valued at $103,694,710.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

