Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $180.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $159.48 and last traded at $154.77, with a volume of 78070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Argus lifted their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Square by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,668,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

