Standex Int’l (SXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $724.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

