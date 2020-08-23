Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.