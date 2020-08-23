State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 10,100 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Western Digital worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

