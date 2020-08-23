State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,199 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 707,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

