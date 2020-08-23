State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.83 Million Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nomura raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $192.75 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

