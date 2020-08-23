State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,480 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

