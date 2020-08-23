SteepCoin Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $21,016.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

