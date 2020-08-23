Stellar Trading Down 6.3% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Stellar has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $171.53 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00129008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01663335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00187550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,765 coins and its circulating supply is 20,577,243,530 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bittrex, Stronghold, Ovis, Stellarport, Huobi, Upbit, ZB.COM, Koineks, C2CX, Kucoin, OKEx, BCEX, Kraken, ABCC, HitBTC, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Binance, Kryptono, BitMart, Kuna, Exmo, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Exrates, Koinex, Liquid, GOPAX, RippleFox, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Bitbns, OTCBTC, CryptoMarket and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

