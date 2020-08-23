Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Update

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SHOO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,324. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,112,000 after acquiring an additional 108,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,260 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 41.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 75.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.