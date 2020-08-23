Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Update

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 592,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 354,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 185,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

SBBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

SBBP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 442,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

